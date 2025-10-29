Former Canowindra local Joanna Balcombe, now from Bendick Murrell, has been named as a finalist in the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW Rural Achiever Award.

Joanna grew up on a sheep stud in Canowindra and has been heavily involved in sheep showing and judging at ag shows across the South West Slopes and Central West, however it's her passion for agriculture and her want to share it with generations to come that have made her a finalist in the annual awards.

It's also not the first time that Joanna has been a finalist in an RAS award, having also been a RAS State Finalist in the 2023 Young Woman Competition.

Following her passion, Joanna has taken on a Master of Teaching (Agriculture), after completing her Bachelor of Agricultural Science degree.

The local wants to use her skills to encourage the next generation to become involved in the industry she loves.

"I wanted to be a part of the RAS Rural Achiever program to connect with my fellow finalists, meet RAS members and councillors and experience the Sydney Royal Easter Show from a new perspective," Joanna said.

"This opportunity will force us to get out of our comfort zone and I look forward to creating new experiences and meeting new people through the program."

Joanna is one of eight finalists in the awards, with other finalists coming from Nyngan, Forbes, Rutherford, Grose Vale, Gunnedah, Mount Harris and Dubbo.

The group will attend the 2026 Sydney Royal Easter Show and take part in an eight day personal and professional development program that allows them a look behind the scenes of the largest agricultural show in the country while providing various hands on opportunities and networking with leaders from across the agricultre sector.

The finalists will be judged on their conduct throughout the program with the winner to represent NSW at the National Rural Ambassador program.

"The program provides an incredible opportunity for finalists to not only grow their own skills through personal and professional development activities, but most importantly connect with like minded individuals and industry leaders, with the program often opening doors they didn't even know were available to them," RAS Rural Achiver Program Councillor in Charge Yvette McKenzie said.

"I look forward to watching this year's finalists grow and thrive through this experience and have their chance to be at the forefront of Australian agriculture."