The Canowindra Lions have begun fundraising to replace their aged catering van.

Currently, the Canowindra Lions operate a 1966 ex PMG site van, which was converted for catering some 40 years ago, catering at local community events.

The van also operates as Canowindra's Driver Reviver Van and the Club use the van to raise funds to support local community plus Lions Foundation Charities.

The Lions began their fundraiser on 9 October, following the loss of $36,000 from the Club.

Earlier this year the Canowindra Lion's Club entered into a agreement with a company to build and supply a new catering van after years of fund-raising. The Club paid $36,000 towards the van project.

However the money was lost when, just days later the company went into liquidation.

Canowindra Lions' Paul Field said the van the club have been using is no longer fit for purpose due to its age.

Along with the GoFundMe, Paul said they are also applying for any grants that are available, though this does take time to come through.

A new catering van will allow the Lion's volunteers to continue to carry out community work safety and efficiency.

While the current van is rather heavy to tow and dated, Paul said the it's all they have until they have the funds to buy a new model which meets current safety and food handling standards.

If you would like to know more or donate, head online to https://www.gofundme.com/f/fundraising-for-a-catering-trailer or send an email to the Canowindra Lions at canowindralionsclub@gmail.com