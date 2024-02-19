Register now for 'Can Do' workshop

Cowra Shire Council is calling all residents and business owners to seize the opportunity to shape the future of our beloved town by participating in the Cowra Council Can Do Cowra CBD Workshop.
This pivotal event will take place at Club Cowra on Saturday, March 2, from 1 pm to 4pm, and marks the beginning of an exhilarating journey toward the rejuvenation of the Cowra CBD.
Led by CBD Chair, Cr Sharon D'Elboux, and her dedicated committee, the workshop promises to be an invaluable and inspiring experience for all attendees.
"Preparations are being finalised and we encourage everyone who wants to attend to register early to avoid missing out on this signature event," said CBD Chair, Sharon D'Elboux.
Additionally, Village Well, Australia's premier placemaking consultancy, will also be at the workshop.
With 30 years of proven success in connecting people to place for both commercial and community outcomes, Village Well will play a crucial role in overseeing the transformation of the Cowra CBD.
A spokesperson for Village Well emphasised "their commitment to creating authentic visions and implementable actions that reflect the voice of the community."
"They bring extensive experience and a track record of success in towns and regional areas across Australia, including Euroa, Swan Hill, and Horsham," Cr D'Elboux said.
"At the workshop, Village Well will work collaboratively with attendees to generate an inspiring place vision and activation strategy for the Cowra CBD. This strategy will enhance our unique local identity, attract investment and tourism, and provide practical recommendations to realize our collective vision.
"Don't miss this opportunity to contribute to the future of Cowra's retail community and be part of an exciting transformation."
Register now for the Cowra Council Can Do Cowra CBD Workshop via Eventbrite at CAN DO COWRA - Join Us and Help Unlock Cowra's Potential Together.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.