'Fozz' guest for Peace Day

The Cowra based Australian Chapter of the World Peace Bell hopes to bring former Socceroo and 2023 NSW Australian of the Year Craig Foster (AM) to town for the World Peace Day later this year.
If the chapter is able to secure Foster, his visit will be funded from a bequest made by the late Margaret Weir.
After a successful soccer career Foster has made himself known as a human rights activist and sports analyst.
He played soccer professionally from 1988 to 2003, including for the Socceroos from 1996 to 2000, and was chief soccer analyst for SBS from around 2002 until June 2020.
He is a vocal critic of the Australian Government's treatment of asylum seekers and played a high-profile role in the campaign to free Bahraini footballer Hakeem al-Araibi from detention in Thailand.
He also helping a number of athletes and many other girls and women escape Afghanistan as the Taliban took hold of the country in August 2021.
Peace Bell committee member councillor Cheryl Downing said the idea to attract Foster to Cowra was to gain the services of a "valid speak" to attend youth events on World Peace Day.
"It is felt by the committee that we will get a bigger roll up," Cr Downing said.
Foster, she said, would also be asked to speak at the Cowra Rotary Club peace dinner.
"We might also be able to get a wider range of schools from the district to attend. Getting students in the room is the hard part."
"The schools have already put it in their calendars for this year," Cr Downing said.
World Peace Day is Saturday, September 21.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.