Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Fozz' guest for Peace Day

May 9 2024 - 12:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Cowra based Australian Chapter of the World Peace Bell hopes to bring former Socceroo and 2023 NSW Australian of the Year Craig Foster (AM) to town for the World Peace Day later this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.