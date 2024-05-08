Attendance strategy at Cowra Public

This term Cowra Public School have launched the CPS "Perfect Attendance" Strategy.
Each day, when teachers mark the roll in the morning, the class attendance percentage is recorded.
Classes with 100% attendance receive a special wooden letter for that day, which they can display in their classroom. Every day the class has 100% attendance, they will earn another letter, eventually spelling out the words "Perfect Attendance".
When a class can spell out Perfect Attendance, they will receive a special reward.
There are some exceptions to this, including if a student is sick and an explanation is provided by the parent/carer, or if a student is on school business (e.g. sporting activity, excursion).
There will also be an opportunity to earn an extra letter, which will be awarded if a class has 100% attendance on a Monday or a Friday.
Students and staff are looking forward to everyone getting behind this initiative and can't wait to see who the first class with Perfect Attendance.
