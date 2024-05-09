A win and a loss for the Blues

Cowra Blues senior women's side couldn't find winning momentum last weekend at Cowra's Geoff Day Oval against Dubbo Demons, losing 14-79.
Despite the loss captain Sarah Day said the team did show solid teamwork throughout the game, new players Kaitlynn Trethewey and Cheyenne-Lee Hills making a strong entry to the team and solid play from Charlotte Oliver.
"We didn't take the win, but the third quarter was one of the best we've played together. We hooked in well as a team so there are some good signs that things are working, a lot to improve on but it's a good start," Day said.
The Senior Women's team looks forward to better conditions to press home an advantage in their next round against the Bathurst Bushrangers at George Park on May 11.
Day says the club itself is in a solid place and will continue building.
"I think if we can get a quicker start - it was one of our first games together so I think we'll switch on a little faster, learn how we all play and (the wins) will come in time."
"We'll continue building. We're in a really good place."
The men's side dominated the Dubbo Demons, with a solid second quarter, scoring 51-12 in favour breaking the Demons' morale.
Justin Kelly kicked six goal for the Blues as they eventually ran out 89-19 winners.
Coach Blair Holgate said Cowra played with tenacity in spite of the poor weather as well as being down by a ruckman and midfielder.
"They kept fighting but in the end, we just punched through and that was it.
"We were missing six from the weekend but the guys did well, worked well as a team and got the job done. It was a really strong, good team effort," Holgate said.
