Steps towards healthy living

Primary school aged children in Cowra will make important steps towards a healthier future by participating in National Walk Safely to School Day on Friday, May 10.
A community initiative, National Walk to School Day aims to raise awareness of health, road safety, transport and environmental benefits that regular walking for school children, especially to and from school, can provide for the long term well-being of children.
This annual initiative, now in its 25th year, assists parents and teachers to pass on road safety skills, supporting the importance of walking not only on this day but every day.
Cowra Highway patrol officers attached to Traffic and Highway Patrol Command will be increasing patrols on Friday to ensure all road users are taking due care in and around schools and around school pedestrian crossings, and deter bad driving behaviour for the safety of pedestrians and children.
Cowra Highway officer Sgt Jason Marks said police will also be attending local schools as they see the day as a great opportunity to speak with teachers, parents and students about key road safety messages in walking safely to school.
"Police encourage drivers to think twice about children who may be walking to school and to drive safely in and around school zones," Sgt Mark said.
Penalties will apply for those doing the wrong thing.
"It only takes one bad choice on any given day and things can go horribly wrong," Sgt Marks said.
"Keep an eye out for children and provide them with a safe environment. After all we would like to see motorists making everyone's experience on our roads and footpaths a safe and peaceful one, and to stop the unnecessary road trauma we see far too often".
This May marks the 25th anniversary of National Walk Safely to School Day.
Championed by the Pedestrian Council Australia, Walk Safely to School Day also encourages positive environmental action, with reduced car-dependency and encourages parents and carers to walk more, reducing dangerous traffic congestion around schools.
Harold Scruby, Chairman and CEO of the Pedestrian Council of Australia said that "until they are 10, children must always hold the hand of an adult when crossing the road".
The national initiative also promotes healthy eating and encourages schools and P&Cs to Host a Healthy Breakfast on the day.
"Cchildhood obesity epidemic continues to affect 1 in 4 children. Children need at least 60 minutes of physical activity a day. We should encourage them to take a walk before school, during and at end of their day," Mr Scruby said.
