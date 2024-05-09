Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

A call for change at CINC vigil

By Eliza Spencer
May 9 2024 - 10:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cowra residents filled the main meeting area of the Cowra Information and Neighbourhood Centre for last week's vigil.
Cowra residents filled the main meeting area of the Cowra Information and Neighbourhood Centre for last week's vigil.

The Cowra community has rallied together to call for an end to violence against women and children, at a candlelight vigil at the Cowra Information and Neighbourhood Centre (CINC.)

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.