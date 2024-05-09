A call for change at CINC vigil

The Cowra community has rallied together to call for an end to violence against women and children, at a candlelight vigil at the Cowra Information and Neighbourhood Centre (CINC.)
Around 100 people filled the centre, taking a stand against a sudden spike in the number of women killed by current or former partners.
Activist project, Counting Dead Women, had counted 28 deaths of women prior to the vigil due to domestic and family violence - on average, one woman is killed every four days.
"Tonight is an opportunity for us to come together and act towards a common goal," CINC CEO Fran Stead said. "We cannot afford to wait any longer for change."
Ms Stead called out a "dire need for reform" across the justice system, to prevent violent offenders being released into potentially dangerous situations in rural and remote communities.
"We urgently require more funding for domestic violence services and early intervention programs," she said.
The Cowra community was encouraged to take the next step, advocating for comprehensive funding of support services for drug and alcohol dependency, mental health support and for education programs that help promote healthy relationships.
It's an important step towards building a culture where inappropriate comments are called out, and behaviour changes, Ms Stead said.
"Our tiny boys and tiny girls need the tools to navigate our ever-changing world," she said.
CINC was silent save for one voice, while the names of 38 women and children who allegedly lost their names to violence this year, were read out by CINC staff.
"Violence only contributes to the problem, and we must all do our part to contribute to a safe and just society," Ms Stead said.
A walk around Lake Forbes from Lions Park starting at 8.30am on Mother's Day will be held in honour of Molly Ticehurst who was allegedly murdered by her ex-partner last month.
