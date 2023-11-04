ACT driver thought his licence was re-instated

Sidney Simpson, 26, was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for three months in Cowra Local Court on October 25, 2023.
Simpson, of the ACT, failed to appear to answer charges of low range drink driving and drive suspended.
In his absence magistrate Rana Daher found the offences proven, fining him $400 on each and disqualifying him for three months on each charge.
According to police documents presented to the court, about 11.05pm on September 15 police observed and stopped Simpson's vehicle on Victor Street.
Asked to produce his licence Simpson was unable to do so.
Simpson, police said, told them he had a photo of his licence on his phone but was unable to produce it.
He did produce a current Australian passport number as identification.
Police checks revealed his ACT licence his licence expired in July this year and was suspended for fine defaults.
Simpson told police he was aware of the suspension but believed he had a payment plan and his licence should have been re-instated.
A roadside breath test returned a positive result and Simpson was taken to Cowra Police Station where a breath analysis returned a reading of 0.068.
When asked about his alcohol consumption Simpson told police he consumed six pre-mixed drinks at the residence of a friend and a local hotel.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.