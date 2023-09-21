Shedding light on spinal cord injury

As Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month unfolds this September, the spotlight turns towards eradicating misconceptions and reducing ableism that persists in many communities.
Ricky Kemp, a local resident of Cowra, knows firsthand the profound impact of a spinal cord injury.
In 2015, a car accident on his way to work altered the course of his life, leaving him with a spinal cord injury.
Reflecting on his journey, Ricky emphasizes the importance of raising awareness about spinal cord injuries, which affect a significant portion of Australia's population.
"It's important to raise awareness for spinal cord injuries because it affects a vast majority of Australia," Ricky Kemp said.
One of the most significant challenges Ricky faces is the misperceptions that surround him due to his wheelchair.
"My biggest issue is that people see the wheelchair and use it as an excuse to treat me like I'm not human," Ricky said.
The assumption that the presence of a wheelchair implies a brain injury is one of the many misconceptions he encounters.
"People think the wheelchair automatically means I've had a brain injury, and they treat me differently because of it," he said.
Communication barriers also arise, with some individuals avoiding direct interaction with him.
"People will refuse to talk to me, they will talk to the people around me instead," he said.
In the face of these challenges, organizations like Spinal Cord Injuries Australia have played a pivotal role in Ricky's life.
"SCIA has helped me significantly," Mr Kemp said.
Through their support, Ricky has been able to navigate life with a spinal cord injury and regain some of the activities he used to enjoy.
Spinal Cord Injuries Australia (SCIA), are a for-purpose organization dedicated to supporting individuals living with spinal cord injury (SCI) and other neuro conditions.
Spinal Cord Injuries Australia (SCIA) stands as a beacon of hope for individuals like Ricky.
With over 50 years of dedicated service, SCIA's commitment to advancing the rights, choices, and entitlements of those living with spinal cord injury and other neuro conditions is unwavering.
Their team, comprised of individuals with disabilities and their family members, ensures that their services are not only relevant but deeply empathetic to the needs of their members.
This Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month, Ricky's story serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of understanding, empathy, and support for individuals living with spinal cord injuries.
As SCIA continues to champion their cause, they offer a glimmer of hope and a promise of a brighter future for those affected by spinal cord injuries.
Donations for SCIA and further information about the services they provide can be accessed through their website.
