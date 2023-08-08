Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Cowra's Family History Group honours our Vitnam Veterans with display at the Cowra Library

By Cheryl McAlister
Updated August 8 2023 - 1:48pm, first published 12:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cowra Family History Group in conjunction with Cowra Librarian Terry Mills-Edwards has mounted a display in the Cowra Library for the month of August which features photographs and memorabilia of some of those from Cowra who fought in Vietnam. 2023 marks 50 years since the last of the Australian troops left Vietnam after more than 10 years of fighting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.