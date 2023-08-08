Cowra's Family History Group honours our Vitnam Veterans with display at the Cowra Library

Cowra Family History Group in conjunction with Cowra Librarian Terry Mills-Edwards has mounted a display in the Cowra Library for the month of August which features photographs and memorabilia of some of those from Cowra who fought in Vietnam. 2023 marks 50 years since the last of the Australian troops left Vietnam after more than 10 years of fighting.
In mid- 1962 the first Australian soldiers arrived in Vietnam and over the next decade more than 60,000 Australians served there, with more than 3,000 being wounded and 523 killed.
Australia's involvement in the Vietnam war officially ended on January 11, 1973, with the last troops leaving in June 1973.
The Australian Government has produced a 50th anniversary commemorative medallion and certificate of recognition to honour the service of all Australian men and women who served in the Vietnam War. These are also available to the family of veterans who have since passed away or were killed in action. Vietnam Veterans Day is observed annually on 18 th August, which is the anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan in 1966.
The display features the following Cowra Vietnam veterans - Edwin (Ted) Bennett, Hilary Boulding, Frank Bridges, James Cartwright, Bruce Holt, Angelo Lazarou, John Miller, Elwood Moyers, David Robinson, Geoffrey Russell, Harvey Tarrant, Barry Tucker and Daniel Wass.
In addition to photographs, the display includes uniform items such as a shirt, boots, beret with infantry badge attached and hat, along with some items issued to soldiers such as a cup, canteen, steel, hexi stove and plastic bag that contained the field ration pack type C for one day. Other items such a call-up notice, a tin of foot powder that was issued to the troops, some examples of Vietnam War propaganda and a framed Welcome Home 1987 Concert Poster are included in the display, along with service medals, a dog tag (identity disc) and the recently issued 50 th anniversary commemorative medallion.
The display can be viewed free of charge during library opening hours during August, 9.30am to 5pm weekdays and 9.30am to 12 noon on Saturdays. It is up now, so make the time to come and have a look.
