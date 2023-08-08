Cowra's Family History Group honours our Vitnam Veterans with display at the Cowra Library

In addition to photographs, the display includes uniform items such as a shirt, boots, beret with infantry badge attached and hat, along with some items issued to soldiers such as a cup, canteen, steel, hexi stove and plastic bag that contained the field ration pack type C for one day. Other items such a call-up notice, a tin of foot powder that was issued to the troops, some examples of Vietnam War propaganda and a framed Welcome Home 1987 Concert Poster are included in the display, along with service medals, a dog tag (identity disc) and the recently issued 50 th anniversary commemorative medallion.