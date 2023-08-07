Jenny Richmond named Lions Citizen of the Year

Cowra Lions Citizen of the Year for 2023 is Jenny Richmond.
Jenny is the Cowra Lions Citizen of the Year in recognition of her unwavering commitment to improving the lives of diabetes patients.
The decision to honour Jenny was prompted by the Cowra Lions Club's close association with her exemplary work as the Diabetes Nurse at Kendal Street Medical Centre.
This collaboration was established several years ago, facilitated by the Lions Australia Diabetes Foundation, which strives to reduce diabetes prevalence and enhance the quality of life for those diagnosed with the condition.
One of the notable initiatives undertaken by Lions Australia Diabetes Foundation is its "Lap the Map" program, which encourages individuals to walk and track their kilometres with the collective goal of surpassing the circumference of Australia (25,760 kilometres).
Impressively, Lions members around Australia not only completed one lap of the map but recorded a staggering combined distance of 261,704 kilometres, exceeding Australia's circumference more than tenfold.
In a conversation with Jenny Richmond a couple of years ago, members of the Cowra Lions Club discussed their admiration for her work and expressed a desire to contribute further.
As a result, they collaborated on a walk combined with educational activities, with participants journeying to the POW Camp area where Jenny had arranged for diabetes educators to provide information handouts.
Recognising the ongoing support needed, the Club has funded individual Sharps containers for patients. Moreover, the Cowra Lions Club is currently partnering with Jenny and Cowra Council as co-sponsors for larger sharps containers to be installed around town.
Jenny's genuine passion for the crucial work she undertakes makes her a deserving recipient of the 2023 Lions Citizen of the Year award.
