Cowra Library hosts 4-panelled display from State Library collection

news, local-news,

Cowra Library is hosting a 4-panelled, double-sided 'Paintings from the Collection' travelling display from the State Library of New South Wales until May 2. The display features a display of some of the works from the more than 300 original artworks from the State Library's unique collection of landscape and portrait paintings which are on permanent public display. The small exhibition at the Cowra Library arrived last Friday, March 8 and is currently on display in the Nguluway Room. The library will be offering refreshments to those who come in to view it. The State Library holds one of the nation's richest collections of Australian art. "Together these works have a great deal to tell us about who we are and where we are from," State Librarian Dr John Vallance said. "They have significant documentary value but their interest to us goes well beyond this. Many of them have not been seen in public before. Like poetry, they will mean different things to different people," Dr Vallance said. Two main genres predominate in the collection, landscape studies and portraits. "The landscape studies are directly influenced by European models, which reflect the developing tastes and training of painters and their patrons as they gradually adjust to a new world," Dr Vallance said. "And portraits, initially of colonial officials, moving on to members of prominent families, aspirational emancipated convicts and finally literary and society figures." ALSO MAKING NEWS:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/adc3a0f1-7df5-4ada-8420-74a165b86314.JPG/r0_339_4496_2879_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg