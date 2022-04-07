Bushwalkers explore Weddin Mountains
Local News
The Upper Lachlan Bushwalkers recently enjoyed walks at the Company Dam, Grenfell, at Evans Crown, Tarana, and most recently at Lynch's Loop and Seatons Farm in the Weddin Mountains at Grenfell.
Future walks
After their meeting on Tuesday, April 5 the Upper Lachlan Bushwalkers (ULB) have the following activities planned for April and the start of May.
- Sunday 24 April - Keewong Creek, Conimbla. 13km of moderate fire trail. Leader - Judy (0421.783.672). Depart the Visitor Information Centre at 9:00am.
- Sunday 01 May - Sculpture down the Lachlan. View sculptures via a mixture of walking in the township of Forbes, and of driving down the Lachlan Valley Way towards Condobolin. Grade easy. Leader - Anni and Scott (0404.192.463). Depart the Visitor Information Centre at 9:00am.
- Sunday 08 May - Lake Centenary, Temora. An easy walk around the beautiful lake, followed by activities in Temora. Leader - Terry and Sharon (0415.253.129). Depart the Visitor Information Centre at 9:00am.
And finally, a few reminders:
- Unless otherwise advised, all walks leave from the Visitors Information Centre at 9:00am
- Please contact the Leader prior to the walk date to gain extra relevant information that will assist you on the day.
- New members are always welcome. Readers are reminded they are entitled to join 3 outings to see if membership is for them.
- Membership renewal is due immediately after the Annual General Meeting, which was held in March. Payment of $20 may be direct deposited into the ULB account BSB 032-820, Account No 100134, and use your name for Reference.
- ALSO MAKING NEWS
- LVR opens new entrance
- Royce Simmons releases program for his dementia walk
- Special performances at Parkes' Overture concert