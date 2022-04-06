Welcome new entry to LVR rail museum

news, local-news,

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has officially opened a new entry to Lachlan Valley Rail's Cowra museum. LVR manager Ian Cameron said the new entry was established after LVR noticed a lot of visitors arriving and then leaving without taking a look at the displays. "Visitors would drive up here and it looked like a scrap yard so they would leave," Mr Cameron said. Those that did stay, he said, would "wander around until somebody got hold of them so then we decided we needed a proper entrance". "The NSW government came to the party and gave us a grant of $54,000 to transform this old spare parts shed into something people would like to come and have a look at and not something that would turn people away. "First off all we had to remove the old buildings, relocate sheds and get everything out of the shed. Just as we were about to do that an inspector turned up and put a padlock on our turntable but eventually we managed to get everything out and then we found the track needed to be removed and put back in." Despite the initial setbacks Mr Cameron said the new entry had been receiving positive feedback. "The centre of the new entry itself is a carriage 953 which is a motor rail car which was once part of the NSW express passenger fleet. "It fits the purpose because it has different section in it. "We've turned the luggage compartment into the entry, the next section is a souvenir shop, a refreshment area and a proper passenger compartment where visitors can sit and enjoy a tea or coffee or just relax before making their way to the other displays." ALSO MAKING NEWS

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/aa8f4465-841f-4668-9d8f-e1c00c058464.JPG/r11_240_4485_2768_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg