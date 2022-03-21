Biofuels plant relocates to Woodstock

news, local-news,

Pro Green Biofuels P/L has relocated its biodiesel plant from Victoria to Woodstock and hopes to work with local farmers to produce biodiesel in the region. Biodiesel is made from used cooking oils, fresh vegetable oils or animal fats and can be used as a direct replacement for traditional fossil based diesel. Unlike the carbon intensive fossil based diesel Biodiesel is renewable and is deemed over its life cycle as a carbon neutral fuel. The facility will use a "BioCube", a mobile biodiesel plant developed in Australia and now manufactured in Canada, which is capable of producing one million litres of quality biodiesel per year. CEO and founder Danny Williams said Pro Green has also proposed the facility at Woodstock will house a large generator that will run on the in-house biodiesel and will export electricity into the grid under high stress periods to try and reduce blackouts and brown outs in the region. "Initially the biodiesel will be made from used cooking oils collected from local restaurant's and café`s but as demand increases Pro Green plans to have a regular supply of oil seeds sourced from the local farming community to boost the biodiesel production," Mr Williams said. Future production will come from an industrial line of mustard seed being developed in collaboration with the Sydney University under an "Energy Farming Model" but Mr Williams plan for this season is to work with farmers. He hopes local farmers will offset a small portion of this year's Canola crop to be redirected into biodiesel production to help reduce their fuel costs. "In Europe and the US biodiesel is supported by governments with financial incentives which is driving the current demand and record prices for our canola so Pro Green asks why can't we keep some of that oil seed here and build our own fuel security," Mr Williams said. Pro Green is currently waiting for the issue of its relevant licences and development approvals. Mr Williams hopes to have the plant in production by the end of this canola season so is negotiating with farmers now. The facility will employ five full time staff and hopefully deliver an economic boost to the community of Woodstock and the surrounding district. Mr Williams hopes local farmers and restaurant owners will contact him on "For more information by emailing danny@progreenbiofuels.com.au for more information on his used cooking oil collection or seed for fuel programs.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/a9854044-985f-4bc4-950c-a283af1b4a55.JPG/r550_698_4496_2927_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg