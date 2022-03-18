Investing in Cowra's youth

news, local-news,

"There is no greater investment that we can make as a society than investment in our young people," Cowra mayor Bill West said at the opening of Cowra's new headspace office on Tuesday. "They're our future, the ones we need to be looking after and taking care of," Cr West said before the new headspace office in Kendal Street was opened by member for Riverina Michael McCormack and headspace Cowra. Cr West publicly acknowledged the contribution of the Federal Health department, Primary Health Network, Marathon Health and headspace in bringing the service to Cowra. "It is very important that we have this facility in our part of the world," he said. The new purpose-built headspace satellite office is located at 118 Kendal St, underneath the town library. The completion of the new centre is a milestone for the local community and reflects months of engagement with young people and community stakeholders to design a space that will meet the needs of those engaging with the service. headspace Cowra will offer young people aged 12-25 support for their mental health and wellbeing, work and study, alcohol and other drug services. The satellite service will have support from the headspace centre in Bathurst. "This is a wonderful milestone for Cowra and what the new headspace site will mean for young people in the community. The Federal Government should be commended for its commitment to strengthening mental health services in regional areas," said Andrew Coe, CEO of the Western NSW Primary Health Network (WNSW PHN). "We are pleased to be funding Marathon Health to operate this service and applaud their commitment to its development and to the young people of Cowra," Mr Coe said. Member for Riverina, Michael McCormack, welcomed the announcement and said the Federal Government was continuing its support for youth mental health, particularly in regional and rural areas. "The Cowra community has been calling for this service and I am proud to be a part of a Government which is delivering these services where they are needed," Mr McCormack said. "headspace is recognised by young people, their families and communities as a trusted source of care and has played a vital role in ensuring young Australians are supported and continue to receive support during these challenging times." headspace CEO Jason Trethowan said the satellite service was opening at a crucial time for young people's mental health. "The past two years have been challenging for many young people. Never has it been more important for young Australians to have access to free and confidential mental health support," Mr Trethowan said. "No matter how big or small the issue, young people know headspace will provide them the support needed to get back on track and fulfil their potential." Megan Callinan, CEO of Marathon Health, headspace Cowra's Lead Agency, says the completed site is a welcoming safe space for young people. "The team at headspace Cowra are really looking forward to working with young people from this new, purpose-built site. We've worked with the community to ensure this is a safe space to access early-intervention headspace services. We acknowledge the efforts of the local community to get it to this point," Ms Callinan said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/0bf646a5-f64f-45b1-a293-9f57e6667fed.JPG/r0_228_4496_2768_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Investing in Cowra's youth