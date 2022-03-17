Carrie's view from home in Cowra included in Brussels exhibition

news, local-news,

The view from Carrie Downing's window at work as a gardener at Cowra's Japanese Garden is something special. Her view of the family farm is also something special, making its way into the second volume of a book which evolved from the View From my Window Facebook group. Over the past 12 months group founder Belgian woman Barbara Duriau, who describes herself as "based in Amsterdam, with one foot in Brussels", has turned photographs submitted to the group into two books, the latest a work of 370 pages. "On Sunday March 22, 2020, I was on the phone with friends and we were talking about COVID. I realized we were going to be stuck at home with a single solitary view from our window for many long weeks, maybe months. Being curious and a globetrotter, I thought to myself: "What is the view like on the other side of the world? And what if I asked Internet users to take photos of their views and share them with other isolated people in a Facebook group?" I thought this would make it possible for them to "travel" through other people's windows. We were all in the same boat, and this was a way to connect people across the world. The day after, View from my window was born," Duriau told Forbes magazine in March last year. One of nine photographs from Australia included in the second edition, Carrie's farm shot is captioned "2nd April, 2020, 8pm, sunset on my parent's property, our canola crop has just been sown". With the honour of being included in the book came an invitation for Carrie to attend the inaugural View From My Window exhibition at the Atomium in Brussels, Belgium this month. Carrie was also invited to compile a time lapse video of the family farm and to speak at the launch. Unable to attend Carrie has completed the video and does hope to visit Brussels and the exhibition before it closes in 12 months time. Carrie said she took the published shot during Australia's first lockdown and says her photos are a case of being in the right place at the right time. "It's all off my phone, a normal Iphone, all it is I'm at the right place at the right time and I get some really nice pictures.: As for her published photograph Carrie said: "Mum and I were out the front and the sunset was unreal so I just took a photo off my phone and posted it and it went crazy from there". Her photograph was commented on by members from the around the Globe from the United States to South Africa. "It was pretty cool to reach that many people, in such a short period of time," she said. And then mid last year came news that Duriau wanted to include Carrie's photograph in the second book. "She sent me an email saying I didn't have to have the photo in the book," but that thought never crossed Carrie's mind. And then at the end of last year Duriau emailed Carrie again, this time informing her "they wanted to have a more immersive exhibition and asked me to do a time lapse video". "I had to go out with my tripod and phone at sunrise, mid morning, noon, mid afternoon and night time and take these little clips which will be played in the exhibition for everyone to see." What makes the video special for Carrie are the bird calls she captured. "They can hear the birds and immerse themselves in it, I thought it was pretty cool, it's pretty exciting," she said. "Hopefully I can get over some time in the next year." The exhibition is on until next May. "It was such a neat idea and I'm happy to be part of it in a little town called Cowra. "(The book) on the back cover it even mentions the canola crops of Cowra, it was pretty special." Carrie has been working as a gardener at the Japanese Garden for the past six years, starting as an apprentice in 2016. "It's a pretty unreal position, obviously I like to be surrounded by beautiful things for my photographs, it's a little bit of paradise," Carrie said. The Atomium exhibition opens on March 24 continuing until May 29, 2023. The book View from My Window (Vol 2) can be ordered online.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/1e85c8e2-214f-43d4-92c6-8adb45501187.jpg/r81_619_3486_2543_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg