CWA Evening Branch hosts successful Australia Day luncheon

After hosting a very successful Australia Day luncheon at Cowra Golf Club, featuring the delightful Ambassador Catriona Rowntree as the enthralling guest speaker, Cowra Evening CWA members have now resumed their regular monthly meetings for the year. Jan Kerr from Canowindra was the guest speaker at the February meeting, where she outlined some highlights of the Hot Air Balloon Flights business she operates along with her husband and son. From beginning in 1986 with one balloon, they now have four balloons of different sizes to accommodate varying numbers of passengers and are licensed to operate in a strictly regulated industry with the same rules as apply to aircraft to ensure safety. The geography and weather of the Canowindra area has proved to be an ideal location for hot air ballooning. President Kaye Kilby had the pleasure of presenting Helen Finlay with her 20 year long service badge and certificate during the meeting. Cowra Evening CWA will be hosting a special dinner as part of the Festival of International Understanding on Wednesday, March 30. This meeting will be open to the public with anyone interested, most welcome to attend. More details will be advertised soon. Our fundraising has been greatly reduced over the last two years due to COVID, so members are aiming to significantly raise more funds this year. Perhaps you have noticed a beautiful quilt on display in the window of the vacant shop next to Re'lish in Kendal Street? Well, this is the prize in the branch's current raffle. Members will be on duty at this shop selling raffle tickets every Friday, from February 25 until April 8, between 10am and 3pm, with the draw to take place on April 13. Tickets are only $2 each and will also be available from Re'lish at other times. As CWA of NSW celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, quite a few members are hoping to attend the annual conference and AGM to be held at Randwick Racecourse in May. To help subsidise the cost of accommodation for Central Western Group CWA members attending, Cowra Evening CWA will be holding a barbecue outside Cowra Bunnings on Saturday, February 26 from 8.30am to 2pm. Please come along and show support by purchasing a delicious sausage sandwich.

CWA Evening Branch hosts successful Australia Day luncheon