Cowra and District Trail Riders kick off 2022 with a bang

news, local-news,

Cowra and District Trail Horse Riders club is an ATHRA (Australian Trail Horse Riders Association) accredited club whose members usually get together on the last Sunday of each month to enjoy a relaxing day out with their horses for a trail ride at various locations in and around the Cowra region. Like many of the clubs and groups in the community, the last two years have been a bit up and down for the Trail Riders with lots of missed rides or having to limit rider numbers and 'extra' activities like clinics and training days. But as we kick off 2022 things are looking good for a great year of trail riding adventures. Our 2021 members who have not renewed membership yet are reminded that it's time to do that now if you want to keep up to date with all the club news and upcoming ride information, and of course memberships must be current to attend a ride. There have been a number of new members join the club in 2022 and the committee and other riders extend a warm welcome and are very much looking forward to getting to know new members out on the trail soon. With such stronger member numbers and no restrictions, the club's January ride out at Millamalong was a great start to the year. Twenty-three riders saddled up at the picturesque and historic property - old members, new members and visitors from neighbouring ATHRA clubs. Mother Nature turned on a perfect summer's day for riding - clear blue skies and warm but not too warm as the group ventured out across the paddocks. It was great to see the countryside looking so good riding through thick long pastures and past full dams. And, as expected, the 360 view from the Trig Station was the perfect vantage spot to admire the whole district. A ride at Millamalong always promises hills and this was no exception. After such a great season there was still some water in some of the gullies between the hills and there were several horses who took some convincing to get their feet wet and get across. But with some time, patience and assistance from some of the more experienced riders, everyone made it across and hopefully the lessons learned will be remembered next time. After nearly three hours in the saddle, both horses and riders where pleased to arrive back at the floats nestled in the shade of some gorgeous old gum trees as the day was warming up. Lunch was enjoyed as riders chatted and relaxed together before reluctantly heading home. Some of the riders hit storms and rain travelling home but it had been perfect all day at Millamalong. The next club ride is Sunday, February 27 out near Cudal. With so many new members and people enquiring about joining we'll be doing a bit of trail riding confidence and skills practice. Lots of fun and activities to help both horses and riders feel comfortable and capable while riding in a group situation. It will be a good opportunity to come along and check out the club and see first hand what a safe and supportive group these riders are. For information on Cowra and District Trail Horse Riders Club, membership or club activities please contact Karen via email cowratrails@gmail.com or 0427 532 828. The next club meeting will be Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 7.30pm at the Cowra Services Club. READ MORE: First Club Championship decided for 2022 Alan Luff was top of the leader board at Cowra Veterans on Thursday Tough games test croquet players' skills Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. . Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/89b16f44-e387-4d77-a364-e4e220d99c42.jpg/r0_273_2048_1430_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg