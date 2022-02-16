First Club Championship decided for 2022

sport, local-sport,

The first Club Championship for 2022 was decided on Saturday when first time winners John Probert and Mike Bonnor claimed the C Grade Pairs title defeating Bill Hayes and Kevin Webb 23-14 in the final. This Saturday the A Grade Pairs Final will be played between Ian Nelson/Neville Connor and Peter Lesueur/Mark Hubber starting at 1pm Saturday will also see the first round of the B Grade played: Tom Clark/John Davis v Bob Morgan/Peter Lesueur David Antaw/Tom Peadon v Dennis Sargent/Chris Pearce Russel Simpson/Harry Moriarty v Jim McNaught/John Bischof Norm Egan/Bill Hayes v Robbie Byrne/John Pickard David McLoughlin/David Bohanna v Nick Wass/Mick Beath Trevor Ellis/Trevor Pullen BYE Alan Messiter/Ken Wilson BYE Ray Harper/Peter Browne BYE Last Sunday, the first round of the President's Cup was played with the Eagles, Crocs and Wombats recording wins. Results Eagles def Dingoes 2-1 (10-2, 6-7, 1-0) Wombats def Galahs 2-1 (8-2, 3-5, 4-0) Crocs def Devils 2.5-0.5 (4-4, 5-2) This Sunday's matches are Wombats v Dingoes, Eagles v Crocs and Galahs v Devils Time is running out if you wish to enter a side in this year's Festival Fours Tournament with entries closing Tuesday, February 22. READ MORE: Big batting sees Cowra take back Grinsted Cup St Pat's prove too good for Magpies in opening clash Lisa Camilleri returns to Cowra Squash Club Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/ee65a4a3-18db-4977-95e2-3c865c448e4e.jpg/r0_76_2048_1233_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg