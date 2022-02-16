  1. Home
First Club Championship decided for 2022

C Grade Pairs winners Mike Bonnor and John Probert with President Alan Anderson.
The first Club Championship for 2022 was decided on Saturday when first time winners John Probert and Mike Bonnor claimed the C Grade Pairs title defeating Bill Hayes and Kevin Webb 23-14 in the final.

This Saturday the A Grade Pairs Final will be played between Ian Nelson/Neville Connor and Peter Lesueur/Mark Hubber starting at 1pm

Saturday will also see the first round of the B Grade played:

Tom Clark/John Davis v Bob Morgan/Peter Lesueur

David Antaw/Tom Peadon v Dennis Sargent/Chris Pearce

Russel Simpson/Harry Moriarty v Jim McNaught/John Bischof

Norm Egan/Bill Hayes v Robbie Byrne/John Pickard

David McLoughlin/David Bohanna v Nick Wass/Mick Beath

Trevor Ellis/Trevor Pullen BYE

Alan Messiter/Ken Wilson BYE

Ray Harper/Peter Browne BYE

Last Sunday, the first round of the President's Cup was played with the Eagles, Crocs and Wombats recording wins.

Results

Eagles def Dingoes 2-1 (10-2, 6-7, 1-0)

Wombats def Galahs 2-1 (8-2, 3-5, 4-0)

Crocs def Devils 2.5-0.5 (4-4, 5-2)

This Sunday's matches are Wombats v Dingoes, Eagles v Crocs and Galahs v Devils

Time is running out if you wish to enter a side in this year's Festival Fours Tournament with entries closing Tuesday, February 22.

