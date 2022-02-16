First Club Championship decided for 2022
The first Club Championship for 2022 was decided on Saturday when first time winners John Probert and Mike Bonnor claimed the C Grade Pairs title defeating Bill Hayes and Kevin Webb 23-14 in the final.
This Saturday the A Grade Pairs Final will be played between Ian Nelson/Neville Connor and Peter Lesueur/Mark Hubber starting at 1pm
Saturday will also see the first round of the B Grade played:
Tom Clark/John Davis v Bob Morgan/Peter Lesueur
David Antaw/Tom Peadon v Dennis Sargent/Chris Pearce
Russel Simpson/Harry Moriarty v Jim McNaught/John Bischof
Norm Egan/Bill Hayes v Robbie Byrne/John Pickard
David McLoughlin/David Bohanna v Nick Wass/Mick Beath
Trevor Ellis/Trevor Pullen BYE
Alan Messiter/Ken Wilson BYE
Ray Harper/Peter Browne BYE
Last Sunday, the first round of the President's Cup was played with the Eagles, Crocs and Wombats recording wins.
Results
Eagles def Dingoes 2-1 (10-2, 6-7, 1-0)
Wombats def Galahs 2-1 (8-2, 3-5, 4-0)
Crocs def Devils 2.5-0.5 (4-4, 5-2)
This Sunday's matches are Wombats v Dingoes, Eagles v Crocs and Galahs v Devils
Time is running out if you wish to enter a side in this year's Festival Fours Tournament with entries closing Tuesday, February 22.
