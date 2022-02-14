Lisa Camilleri returns to Cowra Squash Club

sport, local-sport,

Due to cancellations in another town, Commonwealth Games representative and 2019 Australian Coach of the Year Lisa Camilleri is returning to Cowra this weekend, This means we are very excited and fortunate to have Lisa and her family return so soon for another Squash Clinic for people of all ages, and all squash players from beginners to experienced. Lisa will be holding clinics and private lessons from February 18 to 20, to book you place contact Emma Tree on 0438 219 187 (text or call) or email emma.treasure1@det.nsw.edu.au, or for more information. There are limited spaces available so get your name down fast. Lisa will also be on hand for the presentation night for the club's Summer competition.

