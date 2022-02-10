Blues ready to bounce into 2022

sport, local-sport,

AFL in Cowra is gearing up for the 2022 season. After COVID-19 interrupted seasons over the last 2 years, the club is keen to bounce back. The Cowra Blues had limited player numbers in 2021, but with a mixture of a few experienced heads and some very talented younger players, maintained second position throughout before the season was finally abandoned. Club life member Geoff Day says the 2022 season marks a great opportunity for experienced and new players alike to join up and see where the ride takes them. Registrations are available at www.playhq.com, or follow the link on the club's Facebook page (CowraBluesAFL). A number of players have already jumped in and completed their registration, so don't be shy (the process takes about 2 minutes). For new players, there's still two months before the season starts, so plenty of time to work on fitness and develop some of the skills of AFL footy. Training will commence on Thursday, February 17 at 6pm at Mulyan Oval. COVID protocols as received from the AFL are still in place including QR codes, along with full vaccination. If you can't attend training, but are still keen to get involved, please get in touch and let the club know. The club is still looking to fill its coaching positions. Coaching a footy team obviously has its challenges, but is also a rewarding experience. Level 1 accreditation courses will be available prior to the season and involves an online course making the process easier than previously. Please consider applying for the positions. The Cowra Blues will be holding its Annual General Meeting after training at 7:00pm at Mulyan Oval on Thursday, February 17. Maintaining a football club doesn't come without effort, with people needed to ensure the future of the club. There's not a whole heap of work to be done, but it's becoming increasingly obvious that leaving it all to just a couple of volunteers isn't sustainable. Get on board for the upcoming season....please make every effort to attend. For further information, contact the club via Facebook or on 0428413246. Kurt Hancock believes his Western Rams under 18s side still can

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/932228cb-02ec-4c0e-bee1-53215b39a54e.JPG/r959_500_4496_2498_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Blues ready to bounce into 2022