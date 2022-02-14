Western Warfare 5: The Emma Butler Memorial Show hits Cowra Civic Centre

sport, local-sport,

Saturday, March, 5 will be the date for Cowra's biggest live wrestling show to date when local wrestler and promoter James 'High Octane' Lanham brings his crew of ICW Central West wrestlers to Cowra Civic Centre to raise money for Emma`s Tongue Cancer Charity. Emma's Tongue Cancer Charity is a registered charity started by the family of Emma Butler, the late girlfriend of James, who tragically passed away from tongue cancer in February 2021. The charity aims to raise money for research and early detection with all proceeds from the ICW Central West event going to the charity. All of your favourites from past ICW Central West shows and some new faces will be on the show giving it their all to entertain everyone in attendance, raise money for charity and celebrate the life of a very special person. Long-time fan favourite Phil 'The Birdman' Picasso, will be bringing his exciting and incredibly fan interactive style of wrestling back to the Civic Centre in a match with Sydney's Jake Gibson. Masked behemoth Super Crimson Mask will be making his way out of the darkness to take on Benny the Back Rower in what will be an intense clash. Later in the night Benny will be raffling off a special jersey themed around Emma`s charity with all proceeds going to the cause. Also appearing will be highly respected veterans and wrestling couple, Tristan Slade and Flame, who are sure to impress after incredible showings at the first Western Warfare. Cowra's local celebrity Barry 'The Swooper' Blake will be wrestling on the show taking on the imposing James Hellfire, the young and enthusiastic, yet highly accomplished, Chris 'C-Factor' Stevens, the high flying Adrian Axton and veteran powerhouse Dozer in a multi-man insanity match with the winner receiving any match of their choice in future. Also appearing will be Tank, a wrestler in his own right, but currently refereeing and managing due to health problems, journeyman referee John Crossfire, the ever dedicated Rusty Shackleford and commentators Craig Drayton, Lawrance Ryan and a special commentator from Australian wrestling's past. As with all wrestling shows card is subject to change, especially due to injuries. James 'High Octane' Lanham will be providing commentary on the first half of the show before coming back out in the main event of the evening to face Cootamundra's Addicus 'The Notorious' Slain in a Last Man Standing match, where one competitor must be unable to stand for a count of ten for the opponent to win the match. This match has recently added extra stakes as High Octane will be defending his newly won ICW Central West championship in a match that is also for the Emma Butler memorial championship, which will be presented to the winner by the Butler family. Mayor Bill West will be in attendance to open the event and present the ICW Central West championship to the winner of the final bout. The Alan Lanham memorial trophy for 2022 will also be on the line and presented to a worthy recipient. Tickets for this charity event are selling now and can be purchased from www.cowraciviccentre.com, by dropping into the Civic Centre box office or by ringing them on 6340 2130. Discover vouchers and companion cards can be used in person at the box office. Doors open at 5:30pm and show starts at 6pm. There will be programs and other merchandise available with all ICW Central West`s official merchandise going to the charity. Donations to the charity will be welcome and appreciated on the night. Mr Lanham said wrestlers will be out for autographs and photos with fans after the show in the Civic Center's lobby. "We hope as many people as possible come and experience what will be an amazing night and help us raise much needed funds for Emma's charity," he said. "This is a family friendly, all ages show that can be enjoyed by anyone, I'm sure there`s plenty to be enjoyed by people of all ages and backgrounds here so be sure to get behind this event. "See you at the show." St Pat's prove too good for Magpies in opening clash Van Huizen takes out nine hole stableford in compact finish Blues ready to bounce into 2022 Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

Western Warfare 5: The Emma Butler Memorial Show hits Cowra Civic Centre