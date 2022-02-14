Van Huizen takes out nine hole stableford in compact finish

sport, local-sport,

In ideal weather conditions a field 40 of the Cowra Golf Club Veterans played their 9 hole stableford competition event from the first tee. It was a closely contested event with John Van Huizen returning an excellent 21 stableford points, but just one point clear of both Paul Field and David BOOTH with 20 points. These three players went on to be prize winners in the Pro Comp 18 hole event. VETERANS 9 HOLE STABLEFORD There were 10 prize winners who are listed with their stableford score and the 18 hole handicap they played off in brackets. 21 John Van Huizen (16). 20 Paul Field (23). 20 David Booth (33). 19 John Herrett (16). 19 Alan Luff (28). 19 Warwick Stubbing (24). 19 Norm Keay (30). 18 John Jensen (11). 18 Neil Hayes (27). 18 Ken Harcombe (11)*. *On a countback . The listed winners will have their 18 Hole handicaps reduced by three. Other entrants will have their handicaps increased by one. COWRA PRO COMP- 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT: The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's 18 hole stableford competition, open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event, with 55 players, including a contingent of visiting golfers, competing on their official GOLFLINK handicaps. From a field of 30, congratulations to the prize winners: 1st Paul Field 41 (stableford points). 2nd Michael Millar 38. 3rd Nicky Basson 37. 4th Elwyn Ward 36. 5th Neil Hayes 36. The above players are in the Ball Sweep with the runner ups, John Van Huizen 36, Brian Smith 36, David Henley 35, Noah Ryan 35, Mark Rush 34, David Booth 34, Paul Dury 34, Rodney Eastwood 33, John Herrett 33, Rodney Haug 32, Ben Harmer. NEAREST THE PIN PRIZES Hole 5, (Sponsor - Nicky Basson). Winner at 164cm John Van Huizen. Hole 14, (Sponsor - Jamie Judd). Winner at 86cm Michael Millar.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/bd9354cc-6f73-45cb-9870-d6c8f55b9852.JPG/r1119_614_4496_2522_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg