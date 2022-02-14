Big batting sees Cowra take back Grinsted Cup

sport, local-sport,

Despite a spirited run chase from Grenfell, Cowra took possession of the Grinsted Cup last Sunday by a comfortable margin. Cowra won the toss and, with some insider knowledge on how the outfield was running, chose to bat first. Opener Mikey McNamara and first drop batter Mac Webster were the highlights of the Cowra side's efforts, both pushing each other between the wickets and earning themselves half centuries. McNamara flew to his 65 run total after fellow opener Sam McNaught found himself bowled in the sixth over by Luke Murphy, while Webster took a more steady approach working his way to 54 through partnerships with Mick Curtale, Jake Miller, Jackson Moodie and Tom Thuaux. Curtale fell just short of his own half century, bagging 40 runs before he was caught and bowled by Zac Starr. Cowra captain, Ben Houghton, added 22 runs to the total with extras from Moodie, Lanty Ryan, Jackson McLeish and Chris Day bringing the challenger's total to 216. With ball in hand Zac Starr took 7/85, Jaxon Greenaway 2/14 and Luke Murphy 1/36. In reply, a team effort saw Grenfell reach a total of 123. Charlie and Henry Mitton bagged 18 and four runs each, while Bailey Edwards and Hamish Starr earned 23 and three runs respectively. Tyler Byron grabbed a single, while Zac Starr secured 22 runs with two cracking sixes that could have carried into the Lachlan if it hadn't been for the trees screening the edge of the boundary. Harrison Starr added two to the total, with Greenaway adding 27 from the tail. Murphy added to the tail's success with 18 runs and finishing the innings not out, while Riley Cartwright fell for a duck bowled by Webster. With the ball in hand Webster took 4/17, Curtale 3/22 and Thuaux 1/12. Edwards brought about his own demise run out pushing to add an extra run following an over through. Cowra captain, Ben Houghton, said his side had put in a good performance given the short notice they had. "I'm pretty happy with it, both the young blokes (Mikey McNamara and Mac Webster) are very talented cricketers and it was on show today," he said. "We wanted to put on over 200 on that deck, that was an about par score, so we bowled well. "Chris (Day) took a good catch out on the boundary, but Mikey with his keeping was great in the field again, he had a good stumping." Houghton said while it was great to have the cup in their possession, he wasn't sure how long it would be there. "We didn't have a challenge last year because it clashed with the premier league, but we got a decent side together for it today," he said. "We've got two challenges in the next two weeks, plus there is a premier league game in two weeks, so I'm not sure how we'll go holding it. "I think Bogan Gate has a challenge next Sunday, so we'll need to find out what's going on."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/megtYJHSMGiWxsZWVps28b/40ac690d-7fcb-4203-8cab-1c3f9e7a2d88.JPG/r125_436_3879_2557_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg