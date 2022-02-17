Tough games test croquet players' skills

sport, local-sport,

Wednesday, February 9 Pam Boler and Chris Palazzi played Ana Kusetic. It was a competitive game with both sides having good strategies for their moves. Some excellent hoops and roquets were achieved. The final score was Chris and Pam 26 to Ana's 19. Gwen Bush drew the singles show with Alison Muggridge. It took both of them time to get their eye in, with missed roquets. The game got going with a catch-up, good shots, hoops and an enjoyable time with Alison finishing on 20 hoops to Gwen's 16. Lesley and Heather played Jan and Jenny in a game of Ricohet. Not being used to the game we made a few mistakes but Jenny and Jan forged ahead to win 26 to 18. Saturday, February 12 Four well experienced and seasoned players took to the croquet court for what was bound to be a test of tactics and skill as well as team effort. Jan Trengrove and Don Capps had a win over Ana Kusetic and Heather Edwards 26 to 16. The competition was fierce and all enjoyed the game. Monday, February 14 Pam Boler and Jenny Walker played a singles game. A challenging game, Jenny lead from the start. Pam tried very hard to catch up but didn't make it. Jenny Pegged out 26 to Pam's 18. Alison and Heather played Elaine in a very un-attacking game. The game finished up with Elaine scoring 18 while Alison and Heather pegged out on 26.

