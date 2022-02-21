news, local-news,

A small but significant ceremony was held last Friday to commemorate the establishment of a Rotary Peace Pole at Europa Park. Cowra Rotary President, Ian Docker, said the ceremony was part of an initiative of the Rotary Club of Canberra Burley Griffin, with a goal of donating 100 peace poles to 100 schools to recognise a centenary of Rotary service in Australia. "This goal has been achieved through collaboration with schools, organisations and Rotary Clubs around Australia," he said. "In Cowra's case, a decision was taken to locate the peace pole in Europa Park to recognise the significant contribution to peace and reconciliation by the citizens of Cowra. "We are gathering here today to reaffirm our commitment to peace locally in Cowra, nationally and globally and especially in our relationship with each other and in our communities." Cowra's Peace Pole features the flags of the 27 nations whose citizens passed through the nearby Cowra Migrant Camp at the end of WW2. Cowra Rotary President Elect, Bob Griffiths, said the pole works alongside another landmark of peace in the community. "The peace pole compliments the Australian World Peace Bell, housed in Cowra, and the Canberra Rotary Peace Bell," he said. "This Peace Pole stands as a constant reminder of the need for peace." Also in attendance was Acting Rotary District Governor (DG) Michael Moore, DG elect Geraldine Rurenga and DG Nominee Andrea Grosvenor, alongside Cowra councillors and local Rotarians.

