Calling for community help to achieve Paralympics dream

Cowra has produced plenty of top athletes across a variety of sports and now local para-dressage rider Felicity Weal is hoping to add her name to that list. But she needs the community's help. Ms Weal says she has dreamed of taking part in equestrian competitions at an international level all her life, however after breaking her back in an accident in 2017, her focus was to simply get back into the saddle. After giving birth to her son Elliot in 2019, Ms Weal said she now has her sights set on the Paralympics. "After my accident... I lost a huge part of my life," she said. "I could still be around the horses but there's a lot of enjoyment, a lot of satisfaction in riding a horse. "I did a few clinics and got in touch with some people who had trained other paralympians and they told me, 'You're good enough to go for it', so I thought why not? I'm not losing anything, may as well just go for it," she said. In order to compete internationally, Ms Weal is looking to purchase a suitable horse and started a Go Fund Me to help her fulfill her dreams. "For para-dressage, and for dressage in general, it's definitely a team sport, there are two athletes and it's me and my horse and I'm missing one half of that team at the moment," she said. "You're generally looking for one that has competed with an able-bodied rider to a certain level, but also they need to be quiet enough and adaptable enough for me to be able to ride them. "The horse that I need to get is probably upwards of $60,000, which I know is absolutely ridiculous to pay for a horse... but it goes back to the training, the temperament and the quality of the horse. "I've got the fundraising set at $50,000, because that's going to be a huge help. I've saved up for a long while because I kind of knew this is where I was going to go." Ms Weal said temperament is particularly important for para-equestrians, especially in the bigger competitions. "If you've watched the Tokyo Olympics or Paralympics, it's a huge big arena and the horse is out there on their own," she said. "Sometimes flower boxes can be really scary, just little things like that they've got to be able to handle because if a horse spooks, I don't have my legs to help me hold on. "If I'm going to do this, I need to get a horse that's going to be good enough for me to place because at the end of the day, I'm still on judged on the horse and how I perform in the dressage test. "If I'm going to go to all that effort to go overseas, potentially to Paris or Los Angeles or wherever, I want to have the best chance I can to potentially bring home a medal or just be in the top ten." Unlike able-bodied riders, Ms Weal can use different techniques and equipment to guide the horse. "I'm allowed to use my voice, in dressage you're not supposed to," she said. "I'm allowed two whips whereas you're normally only allowed one and I effectively get tied into my saddle. "All those adaptions allow me to compete against able-bodied riders." If Ms Weal can raise the funds quickly and purchase a suitable horse, she may be able to potentially campaign for the World Equestrian Games later this year in Denmark. "It wouldn't be just a one time thing, I'd try and keep doing the big international stuff," she said. "If I'm competing for my country and representing Cowra in the process, I think it would be awesome. "I'm not going to get there if I don't try."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/e1aa6ca1-fa2f-4c7c-8efc-421acf386f4c.jpg/r0_82_912_597_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg