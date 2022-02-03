President's Day a perfect return to the greens

sport, local-sport,

Sunday, January 23 - President's Day tournament With the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions for community sport it was good to be able to host a tournament. We hadn't held a tournament for sometime and it was great to get 14 teams nominating to play - Cowra (3), Millthorpe (3), Orange Country Club (2), Boorowa (1), Canowindra (1) and Woodstock (4). It was good to see our President Bruce Wright and all the bowlers enjoying the day. They played two games of 18 ends and the winners for the day were Adam Hamilton and his team from Millthorpe. After the presentation to the winners, the raffle was drawn and won by Steve Kirkman of Canowindra. Then President Bruce Wright thanked the ladies for preparing an enjoyable lunch, the bar staff for their service and wished everyone a safe trip home after one great day on the green. If anyone is interested in a game of social bowls, we play Wednesday afternoons (weather permitting) commencing at 2pm with the club opening at 1.30pm. READ MORE: Eisenhauer takes out B Grade Singles final Ladies enjoy further Consistency Singles games Beginners enjoy Tuesday bridge games Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/megtYJHSMGiWxsZWVps28b/6b114227-913a-4f16-afd6-d6eec61346b4_rotated_270.jpg/r0_1067_3024_2776_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg