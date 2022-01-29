Mikelli braves the razor to support the Leukaemia Foundation

news, local-news,

Cowra High School captain Mikelli Garratt has braved the razor to raise funds for the World's Greatest Shave. Mikelli lost her locks on December 14 last year in front of her family and friends at Cowra High School, raising $3153 for the Leukaemia Foundation in the process. The shave was conducted by barbers from Brother Fox Barbershop and her hair will be sent off to make a wig. "Thanks everybody for the support and donations," Mikelli said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/fe3255d8-74fc-41f1-8625-9b622c0e383f.png/r0_938_1170_1599_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg