Safety of Life at Sea bring funky family-friendly gig to Cowra

news, local-news,

The Safety of Life at Sea will perform tracks from their recently released album Let the River Go in a family-friendly gig on Sunday, February 6 at 2pm at Cowra Civic Centre. This will be the first is a series of Live & Kicking shows featuring the original music of artists from the Central West presented by Arts OutWest and Cowra Civic Centre. The Safety of Life at Sea are thrilled to be bringing their live stage show in support of the new album Let the River Go - a heady mix of original blues, soul, 60s/70s rock and Americana. Recorded at singer/pianist/songwriter Kris Schubert's Boatshed studio in O'Connell and engineered/mixed by guitarist Stephen Helman, the album builds on the style and vibe of 2017's release Foxy's Farm. "So excited to be playing at Cowra Civic Centre... We've heard such good things about this place," Kris Schubert said. A four-piece band, their rhythm section consists of Lian Wong on bass and Tony Bibby on drums/percussion who take a leaf out of the books of Motown and Stax. Throw in some pages from the book of Southern Blues left at the crossroads and who have the sound of a combo that went for a weekend in New Orleans and never quite came back. Their Live & Kicking show will also include the extra special addition of a three-piece horn section. Arts OutWest's Live & Kicking shows are made possible by funding from the Australian government's Live Music Australia program. It allows local audiences to see top music artists from the region at discounted ticket prices as well as supporting venues that champion live original music. "This lets us lower the ticket price to a point where (we hope) everyone can bring the whole family along for some live music! If you're in or around Cowra, we hope to see you there," Kris Schubert said. Tickets $10 from Cowra Civic Centre 6340 2130 or cowraciviccentre.com READ MORE: Cowra Eisteddfod committee takes centre stage on Australia Day Storytime and 1,2 Books return to Cowra Library for the school term Cowra Garden Club to hold first meeting of 2022 Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/afc57be2-2baf-435f-abed-8fe06e92746e.jpg/r0_0_1910_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg