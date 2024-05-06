Looking to join the rural fire service?

The Rural Fire Service is calling for applicants to join as Fire Mitigation Crew members across NSW. The positions range from Dubbo, Forbes, Mudgee, Harden, Orange as well as Cowra.
RFS Community Risk manager Tim Heslop says the entry level, paid roles are an opportunity for highly motivated members of the community with a passion for service to start a career in the organisation.
"It's a very diverse group of people who come into these roles, there's no one specific personality or background" he said "These positions can be quite arduous, there is an administrative aspect but it's very much a field based role."
With environmental challenges, Heslop says the RFS is taking a more proactive position on managing fire risk, with mitigation crews helping to support land owners in hazard reduction and environmental management.
"There's been a significant increase in prioritising fire mitigation and prevention. The RFS is taking a much more proactive role, with the crews being placed at various hubs to support land managers, which helps them to meet their obligations in preventing wildfires."
WIth the paid entry level roles being promoted as a starting point to a wide ranging career in the RFS, Heslop said the organisation has a multitude of positions that members might want to pursue in the long run. The roles also are a pathway to the Operational Officer program.
"There's a lot of room for promotion," he said, adding "though some staff who are more than happy to remain in a field."
"These roles support the volunteers, to help the community, certainly in the rural areas, particularly across the Central West you'll find its neighbour helping neighbour."
The full time roles include a five week training program, with applicants encouraged to apply via the link below.
Applications close on May 12.
