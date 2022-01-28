Storytime and 1,2 Books return to Cowra Library for the school term

news, local-news,

As children return to school, so do the literacy programs for toddlers and pre-schoolers at Cowra Library. Join the team for 1,2 Books for toddlers on Wednesday from 10.30am - 11.30am from February 2. There will be nursery rhymes, action songs, finger plays and stories in a fun and interactive way to develop literary skills, and stimulate imaginations. Fun storytimes for pre-schoolers and their parents and carers return to Cowra Library on Thursday, February 3 at 10.30am. The children will read stories, sing songs, play games and make craft. Storytime sessions are held every Thursday during the school term and cater for children from birth to six years. Storytime is free and each session lasts about one hour. There is a wealth of evidence to support the fact that children who are read aloud to on a regular basis when they are young, are more prepared for learning to read when they start school. When hearing someone read, children learn the structure of language, grammar and the sound of words. They also learn to love books, to enjoy them for the content, stimulation and entertainment they provide. Reading aloud to your child is also a great opportunity to share time together and bond. Please arrive 10 minutes early to allow Storytime to run on time and please bring your enthusiasm, but leave your mobile phone in your bag/pocket, turned off or down. Book your place online via Eventbrite.com.au the CWL website events page, or call Cowra Library on 6340 2180.

