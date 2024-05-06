Japan's ambassador and Cowra mayor praise the late Don Kibbler

The Ambassador of Japan to Australia, Suzuki Kazuhiro and Cowra Shire mayor Ruth Fagan have spoken in glowing terms of the contribution of the late Don Kibbler AM to Cowra and Japan.
In a letter to Mr Kibbler's family, Mr Suzuki described him as "a true friend of Japan".
Mr Kibbler passed away on Monday, April 29, 2024 at the age of 87.
Cr Fagan said Mr Kibbler was a very active member of the Cowra community particularly as a founding member of the Cowra Development Corporation which encouraged the establishment of the Cowra Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre.
"He was an active supporter and fundraiser of the garden and chairman of the Cowra Japanese Garden Maintenance Foundation for more than 40 years," Cr Fagan said.
She also made mention of Mr Kibbler receiving an Order of the Rising Sun from the Japanese Government for his continual role in promoting reconciliation.
"Mr Kibbler was a councillor on Cowra Shire Council for two terms from 1983 to 1991 and an enthusiastic supporter of tourism in Cowra. He was chair of the Cowra Tourism Corporation in 2008," she said.
Cr Fagan described Mr Kibbler as a wonderful contributor to the Cowra community who left a very valuable legacy.
Adding to the praise for Mr Kibbler, Mr Suzuki described him as "a stalwart of the Japan-Australia relationship, expending every effort to see the creation of the Cowra Japanese Garden and promoting exchanges between generations of Japanese and Australians".
"His was a monumental contribution to our bilateral relationship, and in his passing we have lost a true friend of Japan," Mr Suzuki said.
"His was a life beautifully lived."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.