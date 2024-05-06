Cowra Guardian
Japan's ambassador and Cowra mayor praise the late Don Kibbler

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
Updated May 7 2024 - 9:56am, first published May 6 2024 - 2:45pm
The late Don Kibbler AM and former Ambassador of Japan to Australia Kusaka Sumio at the opening of the new Japanese Garden gates in 2016.
The late Don Kibbler AM and former Ambassador of Japan to Australia Kusaka Sumio at the opening of the new Japanese Garden gates in 2016.

The Ambassador of Japan to Australia, Suzuki Kazuhiro and Cowra Shire mayor Ruth Fagan have spoken in glowing terms of the contribution of the late Don Kibbler AM to Cowra and Japan.

