Alex Rice has returned from the Australian All Schools Athletics Championships with a silver medal in the under 16s hammer throw, which was hosted from 4 December to 7 December.

Alex claimed silver at the under 16s hammer throw with a distance of 54.66m.

Alex trains with the Central West Throwers who train under the guidance of coach Ernie Shankleton.

Ernie said he was very pleased with Alex's results at the championships hosted in Melbourne.

"He had two personal bests during his competition, he had two personal bests during his competition. He had four clean throws and he came second," Ernie said.

Alex is now getting up to throwing in the mid 50 metre range.

There were six athletes from the Central West Throwers who travelled to compete in the Australian All Schools Athletics Championships across eight events, with the group claiming a total of eight medals, six personal bests and a national record.

Looking forward, Ernie said they will be working towards the Country Championships which are in January, and will be followed by the State Championships and ACT Championships.

"We've got a lot of potential there," he said.

Ernie said Alex is good to train and he works with him three times a week, which Alex also supplements with strength training by himself at the gym.

The Central West Throwers has athletes from Mudgee, Cowra, Canowindra, Young and Canberra training with the group across a range of sports including hammer throw, discuss and shotput.