Cowra Blues AFL Club President Jack Stott says the club is setting its sights firmly on junior development in the year ahead, with plans to rebuild a junior side for children aged 4 to 12 and boost player numbers across both senior men’s and women’s teams.

Stott, who has now served as president for two and a half years, said the club’s biggest priority for 2026 is ensuring a strong pathway for young players to join and eventually feed into the senior ranks.

Stott said rebuilding the junior program is essential for the long term health of the club.

“We’re putting particular focus on juniors and getting a junior side going again,” he said.

“The first target age bracket we’ve got is four to 12 year olds, which we are definitely getting this year coming.”

“That’s our main focus, and then otherwise recruiting anybody interested in playing for senior men’s or women’s as well.”

He said the junior program would help fill inevitable gaps as older players move away or retire from the game.

“As some of our older players, or more senior players, and other players that are moving out of town begin to move on, you need people to come through and replace them,” he said.

“Having kids that have gone through and played makes them more likely to join in when it comes to seniors time, see what the game’s all about, enjoy it.”

Reflecting on his time as president, Stott said the club has become even more socially connected and supportive.

“The way the committee worked together was excellent and the way the whole club bonded outside of game time was excellent as well,” Stott said.

“We’re more of a social club and that’s what I enjoy about it.”

“I’m not the greatest football player but I can go for a bit of social life.”

To support the relaunch of the junior program, the club will run Come and Try Days early in the new year, aimed at children aged 4 to 12 but open to anyone interested.

“We’ll definitely have some come and try days early in the new year, and that’s promoting towards the junior space,” Mr Stott said.

“Our big focus is on the under 12 to four year old bracket, but if anybody is interested in other age brackets, they’re certainly more than welcome to inquire about it.”