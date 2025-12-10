Canowindra Pythons Rugby Club president Oliver Groves is heading into his second year in the top job with a clear goal to guide the club to a Finals appearance and build toward an eventual premiership.

Groves, who stepped into the role last season, said the club is steadily growing in strength, community support and player engagement, and he hopes 2026 will be the year the Pythons take a major step forward.

While Groves acknowledges that every club dreams of lifting the trophy, he said the most important first step is reaching Finals and building a strong foundation for long term success.

“The goals for the club, as every club, is to win a premiership,” he said.

“I think if we can set the goal of making a Finals appearance and work towards something bigger and better for the following year.”

One of the most encouraging shifts during Groves’ first year as president has been the surge in support from younger members of the community.

“The support of the younger community of Canowindra getting around and involved in the club, whether it’s being a player or being at the clubhouse after the games,” Groves said.

Groves said seeing new young faces around the club has helped strengthen its culture and sense of community.

Reflecting on the season, Groves said the standout moment was the club’s 50 Years weekend, which celebrated half a century of Canowindra rugby.

“Probably a 50 Years weekend, that was an unreal weekend,” he said.

“It was really good to have so many old boys, so many current players, families, everyone that’s been involved with the club back in Canowindra and all together for one weekend.”

The event brought together generations of players and supporters, reminding the community of the club’s long and storied history.

As for next season, Groves said his ambitions are to field a strong, fit, committed squad and push deep into the competition.

“I’d just love to get a Finals appearance and really put the most into the rugby,” he said.

“Get a good, young, committed, fit team and have a really good crack at the competition.”