Cowra played host to a historic moment on December 13, when Father Dave Smith, widely known as “The Fighting Father,” successfully defended his NSW Light Heavyweight boxing title in front of a passionate local crowd.

At 63 years of age, Father Dave is officially Australia’s oldest active professional boxer as he made his appearance in Cowra for his title defence.

Father Dave’s journey is unlike any other in Australian boxing.

A priest, community leader and three time nominee for Australian of the Year, he has spent decades combining faith and fighting in service of others.

Across kickboxing, amateur boxing and professional bouts, Father Dave has competed in 76 fights, with nearly all of them used to raise funds to support youth work and outreach programs for at-risk young people.

This fight, however, carried a more personal significance.

With only part time work currently available, Father Dave said the bout was not only about defending a title, but about supporting himself and his teenage daughter.

“For decades, I fought to keep my youth work alive.”

“Now, I fight to keep my family secure,” Father Dave said.

“Boxing has always been my way of giving back.”

“Today, it’s also my way of moving forward.”

Following his victory, Father Dave spoke warmly about his experience fighting in Cowra, praising both his opponent and the local community.

“I’m very thankful.”

“I love my opponent, Tony is a beautiful man, and I’m very grateful for the opportunity,” he said.

“I love Cowra and love the opportunity back there.”

“It was really wonderful to be there and just have so many people come up and greet me and treat me like an old friend of the place.”

“It was really touching.”

Despite it being only his second visit to Cowra, Father Dave said the town quickly felt like home.

“It’s only my second time I’ve been in Cowra and already felt like I’ve had many friends there and it was just a beautiful experience.”

“I’m very thankful.”

Father Dave was full of praise for Cowra as a boxing venue, describing the town as one of the best places he has fought.

“It’s a great location.”

“I wish they were holding all the fights in Cowra, to be quite honest,” he said.

“It’s beautifully set up, great location, great atmosphere, great people.”

He added that spending time in regional and rural communities has always been important to him.

“I do spend a bit of time out in the bush,” he said, reflecting on the strong connection he feels with country towns like Cowra.

Balancing boxing training with his responsibilities as a priest, mentor and father has never been easy, Father Dave admitted.

“It’s always a struggle,” he said.

“You just need discipline and routine.”

“My training is also about training others.”

“It’s always been that way for me.”

He said teaching and mentoring others through training has remained a core part of his life, both inside and outside the ring.

While Father Dave joked that this would be his last fight, he hinted that Cowra may not have seen the last of him just yet.

“I won’t be fighting again,” he said.

“But I want an excuse to come back here.”

“Find me somebody else and I’ll be right back.”

With his historic win, heartfelt words and deep appreciation for the local community, Father Dave’s Cowra appearance will be remembered as more than just a boxing match.