As 2025 draws to a close, Cowra-born combat sports athlete Nicole Lowe-Tarbert is being celebrated for an extraordinary year of sporting success and personal growth.

From local competitions to the international stage, Nicole’s achievements reflect not only elite athletic ability, but also relentless work ethic, discipline, and the strong regional community she proudly represents.

Nicole’s 2025 has been packed with milestones across Muay Thai, Boxing, and SANDA, highlighted by an exceptional year that saw her capture three title belts across Muay Thai and Boxing, including two belts in two different combat disciplines within just two weeks, an achievement rarely seen at this level.

2025 Competitive highlights include

Bronze Medallist – 10th Sanda World Cup, Jiangyin, China

Boxing win – Boxing in Parkes

Boxing victory – Battle in the Bush 12, Emus Oval, Orange

NSW Welterweight Boxing Champion – Victory over former NSW Champion Hayley Graham at Richmond Race Club

Mayhem Title Belt Winner – Muay Thai, Mayhem 9, Merewether (TKO Round 1 of a scheduled 5-round bout)

MASA Lightweight State Champion – Muay Thai, Mayhem 11, Merewether

KRMAS OHANSHI Awards – Competitor of the Year (2025)

Kumiai High Impact – Instructor of the Year (2025)

Kumiai Ryu – Most Outstanding Member of the Year (2025)

Three belts. Two disciplines. Plus a world bronze medal. An extraordinary year.

Adding further significance to her MASA State Title victory, Nicole was presented with the championship belt by Australian Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr, a 10-time World Champion and one of the most respected figures in global Muay Thai.

A standout achievement in 2025 was Nicole’s podium finish on the world stage, claiming a Bronze Medal at the 10th Sanda World Cup in Jiangyin, China, reinforcing her status as an elite international competitor.

Nicole has proudly represented Australia at senior international level across multiple combat sports:

Silver Medallist – Muay Thai, 2023 IFMA Senior World Championships, Bangkok

Double Gold Medallist – SANDA, 2023 Oceania Kung Fu Wushu Championships, Auckland

Bronze Medallist – SANDA, 16th World Wushu Championships, Fort Worth, USA

Bronze Medallist – 10th Sanda World Cup, Jiangyin, China (2025)

International Wushu Federation – Athlete of the Month (March 2024)

Australian Senior Representative – Multiple international appearances across Muay Thai and SANDA

These results place Nicole firmly among Australia’s elite combat sports athletes and demonstrate how regional beginnings can translate into global impact.

Nicole began her martial arts journey in 2008, at just seven years of age, training in Karate at the Kumiai Ryu Cowra dojo. By 2014, her commitment intensified, with regular travel to Orange, NSW, to train under her primary coach Tasshi Anthony Wharton, focusing on Muay Thai, Boxing, and Karate.

In 2020, Nicole relocated to Orange to further pursue high-performance training while balancing her professional career. She currently works at CNW and continues to train and instruct at Kumiai Ryu High Impact Orange, where she plays an active role in mentoring and developing the next generation of martial artists.

A 2nd Degree Black Belt in Karate, having earned her first-degree black belt at just 14, and a Black Badge in Muay Thai, Nicole has built a multi-disciplinary career competing and succeeding at senior elite level.

Nicole credits much of her success to the guidance of outstanding mentors:

· Tasshi Anthony Wharton (7th Degree Black Belt)

· The late Ohanshi Kevin Blundell (10th Degree Black Belt)

· Renshi Robert Williams (6th Degree Black Belt)

Nicole has also trained at Thailand’s world-renowned Sityodtong Muay Thai Boxing Camp in Pattaya in 2018 and 2025, experiences she describes as both inspiring and career-defining.

From Cowra to the world stage, Nicole Lowe-Tarbert embodies dedication, humility, and excellence. Whether winning world medals, claiming state and national titles, or giving back through teaching and leadership within her dojo,

Nicole continues to inspire young athletes across Cowra, the Central West, and beyond.