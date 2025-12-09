The Cowra Blues have confirmed Justin Kelly and Chris Day will co-coach the Senior Women’s AFL team for the 2026 season, combining their experience to continue the strong momentum the squad has built over recent years.

Both coaches bring years of knowledge and leadership into the role and they are eager to guide the women’s side through another competitive year in the AFL Central West competition.

Chris Day said he and Justin Kelly plan to strengthen the foundations laid by former coach Marc Hyland and the players themselves, who reached finals last season.

“We’re gonna try and build on the hard work that Marc and the girls’ done the last two or three years,” Day said.

“They made finals last year.”

“We want to push hard for finals again.”

“It’s also just keeping the vibe going around the club… making sure our numbers are up because they’re all enjoying themselves and working hard and getting better, as they have been doing the last few years.”

Increasing player numbers will be an important part of the preseason plan.

Day said one of the main priorities heading into 2026 will be improving fitness and skills so the Blues can fully compete with the strongest sides in the league.

“Just getting those numbers up a little bit more will help,” he said.

“Then going again with the girls with their fitness and their skills.”

“We’ve obviously been just a step below some of the better sides.”

“We’re really looking forward to working hard and actually fully competing with those sides this year.”

He said the goal is simple, reach finals again and make an impact.

“We’re pushing hard to make finals and then do some damage if we get there.”

Although nothing is finalised yet, the team will return to training in mid January, with a heavy emphasis on building endurance, strength and structure before the season begins.

“We’ll start early next year but nothing’s sort of locked in yet,” Day said.

Day confirmed they will soon begin a recruitment push to strengthen depth and expand the playing group.

“We’re sort of just going to start recruiting a little bit and then go from there,” he said.

When asked about his coaching style, Day said his approach is based on lifelong involvement in football and strong collaboration with fellow coach Justin Kelly.

“I’ve been around the game all my life,” he said.

“Justin and I, we’re going to have a plan that’s going to work.”

“We’re just gonna need the girls to knuckle down, especially during the preseason, and work towards that game plan, and then it should hold up.”

Day said what he looks forward to most is continuing the rise of the women’s program.

“Just to keep building.”

“The girls have done a really good job the last few years, building from a pretty low base to get into quite a competitive side,” he said.