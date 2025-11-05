Last Thursday, Holmwood Public School’s Small School Relay Team delivered an outstanding performance at the NSW Primary School Sports Association Athletics Championships, securing a remarkable second place.

The team, comprising George Lawler, Samarah Ward, Amy Finlayson, and Tahlia Billing, impressed with their dedication, teamwork and determination, culminating in a fantastic achievement for the school and community.

The relay team’s success was highlighted by a significant personal best, shaving an impressive three seconds off their previous best time.

This dramatic improvement not only elevated them to second place but also exemplified their hard work and commitment in the lead-up to the championships.

The event was fiercely competitive, with schools from across New South Wales vying for the top spots.

George, Samarah, Amy, and Tahlia rose to the challenge, demonstrating exceptional speed, baton exchanges and strategy.

Their seamless teamwork and ability to perform under pressure set them apart from many experienced competitors.

Parents and supporters also played a vital role in the team’s journey, offering encouragement both at training sessions and on competition day.

The team and school community extend a heartfelt thank you to all the parents for their continuous support, which was instrumental in motivating the young athletes.

For Holmwood Public School, this achievement represents more than just a win.

It showcases the strength of small schools in competitive sports and the power of collaboration, resilience and school spirit.

The students’ success at the NSW PSSA Athletics Championships is an inspiring reminder that with dedication and support, outstanding results are possible.

As the school celebrates this memorable accomplishment, the relay team is already looking forward to future challenges and opportunities to represent Holmwood with pride.

Their journey is a testament to the positive impact sports can have on young people, fostering confidence and teamwork along the way.

Congratulations to George Lawler, Samarah Ward, Amy Finlayson and Tahlia Billing on this amazing achievement!