Riding for different trainers, Cowra jockey Mathew Cahill landed a winning treble on Stormy Swey, Maybe Now and Beaumista in front of a huge crowd on Saturday at Dubbo.

Swedish Glitter led by four lengths in the 1000 metres Geoff Richards Panel Beating Maiden Handicap before being overtaken by debut maker Kevin, however another first starter the Angus Stewart, Bathurst trained Stormy Swey ($8.00) rushed home to win by a head from Kevin (Clayton Gallagher, $9.50 to $7.50) with Snowball (Izzy Neale, $9.50) a half length away third.

Overcoming an outside barrier in the 1400 metres BJB Plumbing & Gasfitting Maiden Plate the Peter Nestor locally trained Maybe Now ($1.85 to $1.55 favourite) came from a long way back for a runaway win over Northern Exposure (Jack Baker, $13) and Noterbel (Izzy Neale, $12).

Bringing up the Mathew Cahill treble it was another polished ride when the Simon Casey, Scone trained Beaumista ($3.10 favourite) burst to the lead over the concluding stages to beat Can Do It (Ashleigh Stanley, $31) and Romantic Love (Clayton Gallagher, $2.80 favourite) in the 1000 metres Inland Petroleum Benchmark 66 Handicap.

Owned by a syndicate of mainly central and western area racing enthusiasts, the Clint Lundholm, Dubbo trained Brutal Love was a popular winner of the 1200 metres Hello Sport Class 1 Handicap.

Carrying the 61 kg top weight, Brutal Love (Jake Pracey-Holmes, $4.60 to $3) kept coming in the straight to wear down the leaders and win by a half length from Hannah’s Bridge (Mikayla Weir, $13) and Race To Arms (Jacob Stiff, $1.65 to $2 favourite).

Another Dubbo galloper the Brett Robb trained Star Intrigue (Clayton Gallagher, $3.80 to $3.20 favourite) also staged a game performance when leading for home and fighting off every challenge to beat Savethebesttillast (Nick Palmer, $7.50) and Mrs Bull (Jordan Quince, $4.60) in the 1300 metres Castlereagh Hotel-Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Handicap.

The other winners were the Annabel & Rob Archibald, Scone trained Brutal Elegance (Jenny Duggan, $2.15 to $2 favourite) and Final Impact ($3.40 to $2.90) trained at Dubbo by Michael Mulholland and ridden by Jake Pracey-Holmes.

COMING UP: Racing at Warren next Sunday features the Cotton Cup and the club is planning for a big crowd.