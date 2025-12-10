The Australian Government has introduced new legislation that establishes a mandatory minimum age of 16 for certain social media platforms, a first of its kind across the world.

The ban is effective from December 10, 2025 and it will affect locals across the Hilltops.

The apps that are affected by the ban are Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Reddit, Youtube, Twitch, and Kick.

There are some apps that are exempt from the ban which include: Discord, Messenger, Google Classroom, Roblox, Whatsapp, and Steam.

The government is putting pressure on social media apps to enforce the ban by deactivating all accounts for users under 16 and preventing those users from holding an account until after they turn 16.

There are reports that some apps will use facial recognition to identify if the user is over the age of 16.

As somebody under the age of 16, I believe that there will be both positive and negative repercussions to the ban.

On the positive side there will most definitely be a decrease in bullying through social media, and it will push kids to spend more time off of social media, improving mental health in kids.

While on the negative side, children who can’t easily see their friends will most likely lose contact with them, as most kids use Snapchat as a form of contact online if they can't usually see their friends daily.

Another concern is that kids will have lost a primary news and entertainment source, as most kids use Instagram and TikTok as a form of finding out about news both locally and internationally.

A lot of kids online are already trying to find ways to bypass the ban and still have access to certain social media platforms, a lot of people as well are saying the ban is unjust and is “taking away freedom of speech” from younger people.

I see why the ban is being implemented, but there are flaws in it and personally, I think there are ways that social media companies could ensure children's safety while allowing them to continue to enjoy the platforms.

Kids are already trying to figure out ways they can trick the app into thinking that a 14 year old’s account is a 20 year old’s.

There is also a lack of consistency with the apps that are included in the ban with the likes of Discord still able to be accessed.

The amount of content that could be deemed as inappropriate for minors on the platform is nothing new and has been reported on time and time again across the globe, yet it isn’t part of the ban, yet Youtube, which has plenty of credible videos, both educational and news related and a few that are inappropriate, is on the list?

It makes no sense.

The lack of clarity, information and implementation over the ban is causing concern for the younger generation, who have always been able to access information, and I believe there needs to be more discussion with the children that this ban will affect.

Either way, come December 10th I will be one of thousands who will lose access to a form of connection, entertainment and information, until I turn 16 at the end of the month.