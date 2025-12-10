Cowra Fire and Rescue is reminding the community to stay vigilant with fire safety this Christmas and New Year.

With Christmas gatherings, summer barbecues and school holidays in full swing, the brigade is urging families to be extra careful around cooking and flames.

“Just remember some basic fire safety tips,” Captain Overmann said.

“Especially around Christmas barbecues, making sure that we’re looking while we’re cooking.”

“We’re not leaving unattended barbecues or any unattended cooking inside the house.”

He said families often have extra children around during the holidays, which increases the risk of accidents in kitchens and outdoor cooking areas.

“Make sure children aren’t getting anywhere near anything that’s cooking,” he said.

He also advised checking barbecue gas cylinders, hoses and fittings for wear and tear.

“We’ve had a few fires over the years where gas hoses have been breaking down and causing fires,” he said.

Captain Overmann warned that total fire bans must be taken seriously.

“There’s total fire bans on at times and if there’s a total fire ban on, you cannot have a fire, not even a cooking fire,” he said.

He noted that several recent total fire ban days had still seen illegal fires lit across the district.

Cowra Fire and Rescue continues to offer free home safety checks, including smoke alarm testing and installation support for those who need it.

“If anyone wants to get their smoke alarms checked, if they need a smoke alarm and maybe they can’t afford one or can’t install it themselves, let us know and we’re happy to help,” Captain Overmann said.

He also encouraged residents to consider purchasing fire extinguishers and fire blankets for their homes.

“It’s a good time of year to duck down to Bunnings and maybe get a new fire extinguisher for the kitchen or the garage, and fire blankets as well,” he said.

In partnership with the RFS, SES and other agencies, Cowra Fire and Rescue will again take part in its annual Santa Drive, bringing festive fun to local families.

“We’ve got a Santa drive happening soon as well,” Captain Overmann said.

“We drive Santa around town and he throws out lollies and stuff to the kids.”

Captain Overmann said the brigade wished everyone in Cowra a safe and happy holiday season.

“From Cowra Fire Brigade, we just want to say Merry Christmas and Happy New Year,” he said.

He added that while the holidays are a time to relax, fire safety should remain front of mind.

“We’re all enjoying our time off, but just remember those basic fire safety tips,” he said.

The Cowra station has also recently welcomed several newcomers, including firefighters transferring to town and a new recruit set to start next year.

“We’ve got a few newcomers and a few people transferring over, we’ve got numbers coming up, but we’re still actively recruiting,” Captain Overmann said.

“If anyone’s interested in joining, just give me a call on my mobile number.”

“I’m happy to talk anyone through the process, or they can go online and look at the retained on-call firefighter section of the Fire and Rescue NSW website.”

He encouraged anyone curious about firefighting, even if unsure, to reach out and learn more.