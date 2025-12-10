Although the Cowra drop in session for the Central West and Orana Strategic Regional Integrated Transport Plan has now concluded, having taken place on 8 December, residents still have an important opportunity to contribute.

Community consultation remains open until 14 December, with locals invited to complete an online survey and provide feedback before the deadline.

The SRITP outlines a 20 year vision for the region’s transport network, identifying major priorities needed to support growing communities, accommodate future land use and strengthen essential transport links.

The plan covers all modes of travel, including walking, cycling, public transport, regional roads and freight routes.

Community members are encouraged to share their perspectives, whether they are passionate about improving pedestrian safety, enhancing bus and rail services or upgrading key road networks.

However, concerns have been raised within the Cowra community regarding the draft plan’s treatment of local transport priorities.

Many believe the document overlooks Cowra’s longstanding status as a vital freight hub and omits essential infrastructure projects.

The most notable omission is the long advocated mid level bridge over the Lachlan River, a project widely regarded as critical for safety, connectivity and freight reliability.

These concerns were formally discussed during the Ordinary Council meeting on 17 November.

Councillors acknowledged that including the heavy vehicle bypass investigation in the five year plan was a positive step forward, yet they agreed that the draft does not adequately reflect Cowra’s strategic importance within regional NSW.

Previous NSW Government planning documents have identified Cowra as a regional strategic centre, highlighting its key freight and transport connections to Bathurst, Forbes, Parkes, Goulburn, Canberra, Wagga Wagga, Wollongong and Port Kembla.

Cowra Council emphasised that this consultation period is a crucial opportunity for residents to reinforce the town’s transport needs and ensure they are recognised at a state planning level.

Community members are strongly encouraged to participate before feedback closes on 14 December 2025, helping shape a regional transport plan that better reflects Cowra’s needs, priorities and future growth.