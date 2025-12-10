The Cowra Rotary Club is preparing to open its 25-year time capsule this month, bridging the years between 2000 and the present day.

The event will take place at Olympic Park adjacent to the Visitors Centre, continuing a tradition that began in 1975.

The official opening of the 2000 capsule will be held on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 12:00 pm.

Bob Griffiths, representing the Cowra Rotary Club, highlighted the significance of the event.

"This is a great tradition that started back in 1975," he said.

"The capsule was first unearthed in 2000, and it’s always fascinating to see what the community put in it 25 years ago."

The event is open to the entire community, with a special welcome for those who have items inside the current capsule.

"We welcome everyone to the official opening on Saturday, December 13th, especially those who may have items enclosed in the 2000 capsule," Mr Griffiths said.

The club will be providing a free sausage sizzle commencing at 11:30 am.

Following the opening, the community is invited to contribute to the next time capsule, which will be buried for another 25 years until 2050.

"We are inviting members of the public, businesses, schools, and sporting clubs to place items in the new capsule," Mr Griffiths stated.

"This is their chance to leave a message for the Cowra community of 2050".

Those wishing to contribute must adhere to specific size and delivery requirements. All items must be placed in a sealed plastic rectangular container.

"All items must be placed in a sealed plastic rectangular container, roughly school lunch box size, with maximum dimensions of 230mm by 150mm by 100mm, and clearly labelled with your name," Mr Griffiths said.

Registration forms are essential and available by emailing cowrarotaryclub@gmail.com or collecting them from the Rotary Bookshop in Kendal Street.