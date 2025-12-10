At Neighbourhood Watch, we aim to help people feel safer and more connected to where they live.

We aim to educate people on ways to protect themselves from crime and to keep themselves and their property safe.

It's that time of year again when we all begin to make plans for the school holidays and festive season.

Whether you are travelling or staying at home there are many ways to make sure that you and your family enjoy a safe and trouble-free holiday season.

If you are spending the holiday season at home, there are many things you can do to keep you and your belongings safe.

Most importantly, make sure that your doors and windows are secure whether they are locked open or closed.

Have screen doors and windows locked.

If you have your house open to catch that elusive cooling breeze, keep valuable possessions such as money, keys, handbags out of sight from windows and doors.

If your property has street or lane access your garden gates, garages and sheds should be kept locked to keep possessions such as garden furniture and children’s toys secure.

As you erect your Christmas tree and add decorations and lights, make sure that these are installed correctly to avoid fires.

It is a lovely sight from the street to see a beautifully decorated tree in a front window surrounded by a multitude of gifts.

However, this sight may provide too much temptation to a random burgla.

Keep all those lovely presents out of sight!

Many people travel to spend the holiday season with family and friends.

There are many ways to keep your home safe while you are away.

To deter burglars, make it look like someone is home.

You can install timers to turn lights on and off after a few hours and ask a friend to pick up your mail and newspapers.

The post office can hold your mail for a small fee.

Also, keep travel plans offline.

Don't post your travel plans on social media, either before or during your travels as this can tell burglars when your home will be empty.

Notify a trusted neighbour that you will be away and ask them to keep an eye on your house and report any suspicious activity.

It would be an extra bonus if they could mow your front lawn for you! You can return the favour when they are away.

Turn off the main water supply to prevent burst pipes.

If you have flexihoses, inspect them for any signs of wear, leaks, or weak spots.

Make sure connections are secure and replace it if necessary.

These should be replaced about every ten years.

To save electricity and reduce fire risks, unplug unnecessary electrical appliances and devices.

Whether you are travelling near or far, it is important to plan ahead so that everyone remains safe and has a memorable break.

If you are driving, well before your planned departure, check that your car is well maintained and in good working order.

Plan your trip to avoid driving while fatigued.

Regular rest stops allow for both the driver and passengers (particularly young children) to remain fresh and reduce distractions.

Look out for Driver Reviver rest stops and grab a free cuppa and snack.

If you are travelling further afield there are many safety aspects to consider.

It is wise to consider travel insurance to cover those unforeseen events which can derail a family holiday.

Seeking medical attention when away from home can be an expensive proposition!

Letting friends and family know where you're going, how long you'll be, sharing your itinerary and checking in with them regularly provides extra security for you if something does go wrong.

Keeping children safe during a holiday requires extra vigilance.

Make it easier to spot your kids in a crowd by dressing them in bright or distinctive clothing.

Keep your kids close to you, especially in busy places like airports and train stations and make sure your kids have your contact details on them so security can contact you if they get lost.

Remind kids to be respectful of other passengers and their surroundings, just as they would at home.

Pack snacks and drinks to keep kids satisfied, especially on long trips and day excursions.

Don’t try to do too much!

Tired, cranky kids don’t make good travel companions.

Space out your adventures and have rest days in your itinerary.

Keeping safe, whether at home or travelling with your family will ensure that you have happy memories of your holiday time.