A local man suffering a medical condition has spoken out against the owners of the Cowra Plaza for their handling of the toilets within the complex.

Lindon Constance, who has lived in the Cowra area for 45 years, said the availability of toilets in the complex is a matter of 'respect' to the local community and that they have now been closed indefinitely is a form of discrimination.

"It is discrmination against those who have a disability or medical condition," Mr Constance said.

Last Thursday Mr Constance said that due to his medical condition, he almost had an accident when he discovered that the toilets were once again closed.

"I usually go to the toilets in the Cowra Plaza," he said.

"I knew they had previously been closed, but I thought it was for renovation or repairs or something.

"But me having bowel cancer and having my bladder burnt by ray treatment, I called in there and it was closed.

"I had to make a hasty retreat up to the toilets at the police station."

He said that as a person in their 70s, as well as having had part of his bowel removed due to his cancer treatment as well as the hardening of his bladder due to the ray treatment, was a very uncomfortable experience.

"If it's going to be a shopping centre or a shopping mall, I always thought that they supposed to supply toilets," Mr Constance said.

"If they don't want to supply toilets, they shouldn't be allowed to be a shopping centre.

"There's a lot of people that do have problems and if they know that toilet's there they can go to the toilet, but to walk up near the police station is ridiculous.

Mr Constance felt a solution to the problem could be contracting the toilet care and maintenance to Council.

"If they're so worried about how much it costs to run the toilets why don't they contract that part to Cowra Shire Council?" Mr Constance asked.

"They can pay Council so much a year to look after and maintain those toilets."

This exact suggestion was put to Council where it was declined.

"Council is considering options and working with the owners of the building for what we hope is a positive outcome," a Council spokesperson said.

Mr Constance said that the lack of facilities at the plaza is really unacceptable for the older community, the disabled and those who have mobility issues and if smaller centres off the CBD are able to provide clean and well maintained toilets, the Plaza should be able to.

"The area behind the NSW Bank, they have a toilet and they have clean toilets," Mr Constance said.

"It's only a small operation up there."

Mr Constance believes with the older community there

"The older community that have 'wheelie walkers' and mobility scooters who get there and need to go to the toilet and then have to turn around and find another toilet somewhere," he said.

"The other toilets are way up the street on a hill like that, and to walk up there it takes a long time.

"People go there to shop, we do and we live out in the country, and there's no toilets, it's ridiculous."

Mr Constance believes there are more public toilets needed throughout Cowra CBD with the number of passers through, visitors and travellers as well as the local community.

"I feel that they should do a deal with Council because that is for the people," he said.