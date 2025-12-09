The Cowra region has experienced a series of fire incidents in recent days as temperatures rise and conditions dry out, with firefighters responding to blazes.

Fire crews were called to two separate incidents in the Cowra region this week as hot, dry conditions increased fire activity, including a machinery fire on Canowindra Road.

An incident occurred at 614 Canowindra Road just after 5.30pm on 4 December, when emergency services received reports of a header machine on fire.

Although the incident fell within the Rural Fire Service area, Fire and Rescue NSW Cowra responded to assist, sending two trucks and eight firefighters to support the operation.

Crews arrived to find not only the header alight but a grass fire spreading nearby.

Firefighters from both agencies worked together to contain the flames and prevent further spread across surrounding paddocks.

FRNSW remained on scene until just before midnight to ensure the fire was fully extinguished and the area made safe.

Authorities are reminding residents to stay alert, review fire plans and report any smoke or fire activity immediately.